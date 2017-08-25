Google roundup: Assistant coming to Europe, CBS to Home, permanent muting to Chrome

The iPhone app version of Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Assistant rolls out today to the UK, Germany, and France. The app came out in America three months ago.

Google Home owners can now use the device to cast CBS All Access streaming content to a nearby television. The feature previously supported Netflix and YouTube.

Customers need a cable subscription for full All Access but even cord-cutters can have some content through the app.

Tired of tracking down what Chrome tab started an autoplay video? While the current version of the browser allows for temporary muting, the Canary test version has the ability to permanently mute a particular website.

