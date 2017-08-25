Petrobras plans $2B capital injection into fuel distribution arm

Petrobras (PBR +0.4% ) says it will add 6.3B reais ($2B) of fresh capital into its Brazilian fuel distribution arm, cleaning up its balance sheet in an effort to attract investors to an IPO.

The money from the capital injection would solve a long-standing problem with Eletrobras (EBR -1% ), and may finally free up the planned IPO of the Petrobras Distribuidora unit that has been frequently delayed since it was first proposed in 2015.

After years of supplying fuel for thermal power plants held by the state-controlled power utility, PBR has amassed overdue bills worth ~10.4B reais in different subsidiaries; part of the debt will now be transferred to another PBR unit which will later be consolidated by the parent company.