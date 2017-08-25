Draghi: Global economy firming up, but openness to trade is under threat

Thus far, there's no hint that ECB chief Mario Draghi is using his Jackson Hole address to talk down the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE), which is now adding to today's gain vs. the dollar, ahead 0.95% to $1.1912. Dollar ETFs: UUP -0.9% , UDN +0.75%

Instead - like Janet Yellen this morning - he's taking the occasion to jab at the Trump administration. With Yellen, it was a defense of post-crisis regulatory rules; for Draghi, it's an argument against protectionism.

Full speech here

ETFs: FXE, EUO, ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR