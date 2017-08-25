Infosys board establishing committee to find new CEO

Infosys’ (NASDAQ:INFY) board will set up a committee to find its next CEO and to revamp its governance, according to Nikkei.

Former CEO Nandan Nilekani has returned to the board as chairman and says the company will also set up a committee to help the new CEO and management review and enhance the company’s strategy.

Recruitment firm Egon Zehnder will help screen potential internal and external candidates for the top seat.

Infosys shares slid in the first half of the year as the company’s board and management fought openly. CEO Vishal Sikka left his position last week and left the board yesterday, paving the way for Nilekani’s return.

Infosys shares are up 0.90%.

