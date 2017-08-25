Wireless charging confirmed for iPhones; Swift curriculum launching at colleges

A mobile accessories maker has confirmed that the upcoming Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhones will feature wireless charging.

RAVPower GM Allen Fung tells The Next Web that the company has a wireless charger that “will wirelessly charge the next iPhones at full speed.”

In other news, Apple CEO Tim Cook appeared at the Capital Factory tech incubator in Austin today and said the company’s App Development with Swift curriculum will roll out to more than 30 community college systems this year.

