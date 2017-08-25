Toro slammed with two downgrades following Q3 earnings

Toro Corp. (TTC -2.3% ) is lower after receiving two downgrades today, even after shares have shed 13% since its Q3 earnings report yesterday morning.

Seaport Global cuts TTC to Neutral from Buy with a $67 price target, slashed from $75, saying most of TTC's Q3 earnings beat came from a lower than expected tax rate and that the stock sold off investors because investors have come to expect more operating upside each quarter from the company.

Dougherty & Co. also downgrades shares to Neutral and sees a period of idling ahead for the stock as FY 2018 earnings estimates are driven lower by a combination of reduced margin expectations and increased share count due to in the money options.