Uber roundup: former worker praises changes, donation turned down, cost-saving move

A former Uber (Private:UBER) product design director says the company decisions have “shifted from entirely rational to somewhat humanistic.”

In a Twitter thread compiled at CNBC, former employee Ethan Eismann outlines how he believes the company leaned too hard towards the metric-driven, transactional side of business, which left workers and drivers feeling ignored and angry.

Eismann says the recently launched “180 days of change” instead focuses on the human angle by improving the driver app and launching a tipping feature and that those humanistic changes will improve employee morale and driver retention.

In other news, the Black Girls Code organization turned down a $125K donation offer from Uber due to the belief that the move was “more PR driven than actually focused on real change.”

Black Girls Code is located in Oakland, where Uber was remodeling a former Sears store to create a new office. The company now plans to sell that location and exit the San Francisco offices to consolidate in Mission Bay to save costs.

