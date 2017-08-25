Plains All American plans distribution cut to $1.20/unit

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) and Plains GP Holding (NYSE:PAGP) say they will cut the distribution to $1.20/unit on an annualized basis, starting with the Q3 distribution payable in November.

Plains said it would review its distribution policy when it issued its Q2 earnings report two weeks ago; presentation slides had suggested a potential distribution cut to $1.80.

Plains also says it plans to complete ~$700M in pending and/or in progress non-core strategic asset sales; fund PAA's H2 2017 and FY 2018 $1.15B expansion capital program via a preferred equity totaling ~$600M and a portion of the asset sale proceeds; and apply retained cash flow and remaining asset sales proceeds to steadily reduce total debt from $11.1B at the end of Q2 to $9.7B by Q1 2019.