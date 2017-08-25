Vodafone launches £1.5B buyback as MCB matures

Vodafone (VOD +0.5% ) is launching a new share buyback to coincide with today's first maturity tied to a bond it issued last year.

The telecom issued a two-tranche mandatory convertible bond in February 2016; the first tranche of that is maturing, and so the company is commencing a "irrevocable and non-discretionary" repurchase to avoid any change in issued share capital.

The company's issuing a maximum of 729,077,008 shares today at a conversion price of £1.9751 to satisfy redeeming the first tranche.

The maximum amount going to the buyback program is £1.5B, financed from the proceeds of the company's Verizon loan notes.