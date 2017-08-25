Report: Mobile apps (mainly familiar ones) dominate digital media time

Mobile apps are still leading the way among consumers' digital consumption, but they're tending to stick with ones they know and already have, according to a new comScore report.

Some 57% of consumers' digital media time is taking place in mobile apps, according to comScore's 2017 U.S. Mobile Apps report, but a majority of consumers download zero apps per month.

That 57% activity in mobile apps breaks down as 50% in smartphone apps and 7% in tablet apps. Meanwhile, desktop accounts for 34% of time and mobile Web 9%.

Meanwhile, not only are younger users skewing the curve on mobile-apps time spent (those 18-24 are spending 3 hours a day in apps, vs. 2.6 hours for 25-34, and 2.3 hours for 35-44), they're the ones who are downloading new apps. Of those 18-34, 70% say they're always looking for new apps and they're willing to pay for them.

Just over 50% of all users don't download new apps, and 66% of users buy zero paid apps per month.

The takeaway may be that well-established apps from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) are enough for most people, while younger users are keeping alive apps like Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) that aren't finding traction with older users at all.

Full comScore report