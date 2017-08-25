Stocks eke out gains after Jackson Hole speeches

Stocks finished mostly higher but pared gains, as investors seemed a bit disappointed that Janet Yellen's Jackson Hole speech offered no clues to the Fed’s monetary policy path.

Yellen instead defended regulations instituted after the financial crisis, saying the Dodd-Frank law and other banking rules have made the financial system safer.

The U.S. Dollar Index fell following the speeches from Yellen and the ECB's Mario Draghi, ending the day at its lowest level since January 2015; U.S. Treasury prices finished mostly higher, with the 10-year yield sliding 3 bps to 2.17% and the two-year yield flat at 1.33%.

Stocks pared gains but nine of the 11 S&P sectors still finished modestly higher; tech (-0.1%) and health care (-0.1%) were the two laggards.

For the week, the Nasdaq halted its consecutive weekly losing week at four with a 0.8% gain, while the Dow's 0.6% rise and the S&P's 0.7% advance snapped two straight weeks of declines.

Trading volume hovered below average levels all week long, which analysts attributed to the lack of major economic reports and a lull in trading toward the end of August.