Microsoft discontinues original Xbox One

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) appears to have abandoned sales of the original Xbox One according to The Verge.

Refurbished models still appear in the company’s official online stores, but only the Xbox One S and the Xbox One X, which started preorders last week, show up as new models.

Microsoft discontinued manufacturing on the Xbox 360 last year around the time the Xbox One S was due to launch.

Yesterday, GameStop blamed some of its Q2 mixed results on “lagging Xbox One sales.”

”In both new and preowned, we’re seeing underperformance in Xbox One versus PS4, which we believe is due to the coming Xbox One X launch,” said CFO Robert Lloyd during the earnings call.

Microsoft said today that the Xbox One X is its “fastest selling preorder ever” but didn’t provide any numbers.

