Harvey not expected to affect Sabine Pass LNG terminal

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) says it does not expect Hurricane Harvey to impact production at its Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas export terminal on the Gulf of Mexico coast.

Sabine Pass is located in Louisiana next to the Texas border, ~300 miles northeast of Corpus Christi, Tex., where Harvey is expected to make landfall late tonight or early tomorrow.

Separately, production from train three at Sabine Pass has been suspended for maintenance; traders speculate the shutdown could last anywhere from three weeks to six months.