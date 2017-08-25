Southeastern Asset discloses 15% active stake in Deltic Timber

Deltic Timber (NYSE:DEL) rose 7.9% in today's trade after Southeastern Asset Management disclosed a 15% active stake, saying it has engaged in discussions with DEL and other parties interested in merging with or acquiring the company.

The hedge fund says "at least one highly reputable industrial party" made an unsolicited proposal to merge with DEL.

Southeastern says "it has become clear after many attempts that Deltic is not serious about engaging with Southeastern at a substantive level," and that it may nominate directors at DEL’s next annual meeting.