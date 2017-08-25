Digital Realty setting $1B data center in Dallas area

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is planning a $1B data-center project that will expand Dallas-area bandwidth.

The three-phase campus will mark the second recent billion-dollar project to locate in Garland, Texas, the Dallas Business Journal notes. RagingWire opened an initial phase of its campus there earlier this year.

Digital Realty is getting a 40% abatement on property taxes for seven years, and get market-based power rates through locally owned Garland Power & Light.

The project will bring in excess of 150 megawatts of critical IT load.