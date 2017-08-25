Volkswagen engineer gets 40 months in jail for role in emissions fraud

A Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) engineer is sentenced to 40 months in prison and a $200K fine for his role in helping the automaker cheat U.S. emissions tests.

James Liang, the former head of diesel compliance, pleaded guilty to conspiracy last year and received less than the five-year statutory maximum time in prison recommended because he cooperated with the investigation into VW; prosecutors called his “insider’s perspective” key to understanding how the company deceived regulators and consumers for years.

Liang is the first of eight VW executives criminally charged for their alleged roles in the emissions cheating scandal.