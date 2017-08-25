Raft of offshore drillers upgraded at RBC as recovery becomes visible

RBC analyst Kurt Hallead turns cautiously optimistic on offshore drillers, seeing a modestly improving environment for the group as contracted rig utilization has bottomed and idle rigs going back to work.

“We believe offshore stocks are now poised for a fundamental recovery, similar to '86-'90, '93-'98, and '03-'08 when these sectors produced annual average returns of 53% for 4-5 consecutive years,” Hallead writes.

Hallead upgrades Oceaneering (NYSE:OI) and Frank's International (NYSE:FI) to Outperform from Sector Perform, and raises Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Rowan (NYSE:RDC), Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) and Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) to Sector Perform from Underperform.