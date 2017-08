Aytu BioScience (AYTU +2.4% ) -- trading under $1/share since the end of January -- has announced it's reverse splitting its stock 1-for-20, effective today.

Trading should commence on a post-split basis on Tuesday.

Shareholders approved a reverse split at a special meeting last month, and the board authorized the ratio.

No fractional shares will be issued and no cash paid; the company will round up to the nearest whole share. The move will reduce outstanding shares from about 80.4M to about 4M.