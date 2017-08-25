EOG Resources tops YTD drilling permits filed in Texas

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) leads all companies in filing for drilling permits in Texas through July 31 with 352, edging Anadarko Petroleum's (NYSE:APC) 325.

~60% of EOG’s drilling permits were for wells in south Texas, home of the Eagle Ford Shale, with most of the rest in the Permian Basin; the average depth for EOG’s permits topped 12.5K ft., vs. an average depth of 9.8K ft. for all drilling permits applied for in Texas.

The result show EOG is keeping up its active drilling habits following CEO William Thomas's change in strategy that "permanently shifted to premium drilling and reset the company to be successful in a lower commodity price environment.”

EOG defines a premium well as “one that earns a minimum of 30% after-tax rate of return with flat $40 oil and $2.50 gas prices on a direct basis,” Thomas said in a February conference call.

EOG anticipates 20% Y/Y growth in its total oil production this year, planning to complete 480 net wells with $3.7B-$4.1B in capex for 2017.