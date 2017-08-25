Harvey makes landfall as Cat 4; gas price hikes to depend on flooding damage

Hurricane Harvey makes landfall on the Texas Gulf coast 30 miles north of Corpus Christi as a Category 4 storm, with "catastrophic flooding expected due to heavy rainfall and storm surge," according to the National Hurricane Center.

Analysts say gasoline prices at the pump could rise by ~$0.15/gallon over the next two weeks - with wholesale prices already looking at a $0.10/gallon rise - but increases after the initial bump largely will depend on damage from flooding,

“How long refineries are shut down will have an impact on gasoline prices," says GasBuddy's Patrick DeHaan. "The danger zone is if refineries are shut more than two weeks" from flooding.

Power failures at refineries, pipelines and terminals may curtail shipments to the east coast on the Colonial Pipeline, which hauls 1.3M barrels/day from Houston, ~25% of the region’s demand, which could lead to soaring pump prices in the U.S. northeast.

Tudor Pickering Holt expects crack spreads to strengthen in the Mid-Continent, Midwest and East Coast regions given the likely slowing of supply deliveries, providing near-term long trading opportunities for investors in shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), Delek US (NYSE:DK) and CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR).