FP: Trudeau taking big gamble in backing Trans Mountain vs. Energy East

The National Energy Board’s decision this week to broaden its study of Trans Canada's (NYSE:TRP) Energy East pipeline to include wider climate change effects is sending shock waves through Canada's oil and gas industry that suspects the fix is in to kill the proposed $15.7B project, Financial Post's Claudia Cattaneo writes.

Some are saying that Prime Minister Trudeau wants the Alberta-to-New Brunswick project gone because it is too politically risky in Quebec and Ontario, where he needs votes to get re-elected, according to Cattaneo; meanwhile, Trudeau is seen backing Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion from Alberta to the B.C. coast because it would cost fewer votes, regardless of the new provincial government’s attempts to stop it.

"One of Trudeau’s gravest miscalculations is that if [TRP] backs out of Energy East, the graveyard of energy projects spiked directly or indirectly by him would get even bigger... and Canada’s reputation as a politically and regulatory unstable place to do business would get even worse," Cattaneo concludes.

ETFs: EWC, CNDA, EWCS, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC