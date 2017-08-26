Stocks to watch next week

Key events are scheduled for the companies listed below next week.

Notable earnings reports: American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) on August 28; Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) and Movado (NYSE:MOV) on August 29; Greif (NYSE:GEF), Ctrip.com (NASDAQ:CTRP), Workday (NYSE:WDAY) and Box (NYSE:BOX) on August 30; Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), Dollar General (NYSE:DG) and Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) on August 31.

IPO quiet period expirations: Venator Materials (Pending:VNTR) and Clementia Pharmaceuticals (Pending:CMTA) on August 28.

Secondary offering lockup expirations: Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN), Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) on August 28; Snap (NYSE:SNAP) on August 29; Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) on August 31; Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) on September 1.

Notable annual meeting: First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) and La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) on August 29

M&A closing: Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) takes over Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) on August 28. Target (NYSE:TGT), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Kellogg (NYSE:K) and other food/grocery names will be in the spotlight as analysis on last week's sell-off pours in. DuPont (NYSE:DD) and Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) are expected to close on August 31.

Comparable sales updates: Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) on August 30; Buckle (NYSE:BKE), Cato (NYSE:CATO), Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED), L Brands (NYSE:LB) and Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) on August 31.

FDA watch: GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) expects to hear on Nucala sBLA review by August 28; Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) expects to hear on CVT-301 NDA by August 29; SteadyMed expects to hear on Trevyent NDA by August 29; BioMarin Pharmaceuticals to find out about pegvaliase BLA review by August 30.

Auto sales reports: Kelley Blue Book expects U.S. auto sales to increase 1.5% in August to 1.53M units. Forecast by automaker - General Motors (NYSE:GM) +6.1% to 272K, Toyota (NYSE:TM) +6.5% to 227K, Ford (NYSE:F) -3.5% to 206K, Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) -3.5% to 190K, Honda (NYSE:HMC) +6.3% to 159K, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) +1.9% to 127K, Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) -5.0% to 120K, Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) +7.6% to 65K, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) +4.0% to 56K.

Barron's mentions: Upside is seen on Vornado (NYSE:VNO), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) for investors. A retired hedge fund manager pitches the short case on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Investor angles on the space race are in the cover article.

Mayweather/McGregor: Sports books are reporting record volume on the boxing match. MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHF) and Showtime owner CBS (NYSE:CBS) are set up for windfalls from the event. At last check, Oddsshark.com lists Mayweather -375 to win and McGregor +285.

