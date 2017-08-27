Mayweather downs McGregor as Showtime awaits big payday

After a delayed start caused by cable-systems pay-per-view issues, Floyd Mayweather defeated UFC veteran Conor McGregor via TKO in the 10th in their big-money prize fight -- and a big expected payday for Showtime (NYSE:CBS).

Two years ago, the fight between Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao created nearly $600M in revenue; heavy interest in this fight has observers thinking it could hit $700M in worldwide revenue, while at least $500M is seemingly assured.

The Mayweather-Pacquiao fight drew 4.6M PPV buys (making up some $460M in revenue), and made $72M in venue tickets. Tonight's fight is expected to draw $90M in venue tickets.

With the fight, Mayweather hits a record of 50-0 to eclipse Rocky Marciano's 49-0 record. He said afterward that it was his last fight.

"Due to high demand, we have reports of scattered outages from various cable and satellite provides and the online offering," Showtime had said about the technical issues earlier. "We will delay the start of the main event slightly to allow for systems to get on track. We do not expect a lengthy delay."