GE shifts digital business strategy

General Electric (NYSE:GE) wants its industrial software business to cut costs and lift profits next year under new CEO John Flannery, and is considering expanded partnerships and the possible sale of some equity in the unit, Reuters reports.

The company's faced issues with its digital transformation, as its software platform Predix has seen technical problems and delays. Fixes are now in place after a two-month "time-out" this spring to address issues.

It's redefined digital revenue recognition as part of its approach to Predix. GE now expects $12B in digital revenue in 2020, compared with a previous $15B, after excluding $3B in hardware related to gas-fueled power plants. That's to avoid double-counting, says CFO Jeff Bornstein.