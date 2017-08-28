Harvey swamps U.S. energy engine

Energy markets were roiled overnight after Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc along the U.S. Gulf coast, knocking out numerous refineries as well as some crude production.

Gasoline futures surged to their highest in two years, climbing over 7% to $1.7799 a gallon, while crude futures fell by half a dollar to $47.42/bbl, as the refinery shutdowns could reduce demand for American oil.

Among those affected: XOM, VLO, COP, NBL, APC, BPL, MMP, PSX, PBR, RDS.A, RDS.B

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI