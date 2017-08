Disputes resolved ahead of BRICS summit

India and China have agreed to an "expeditious disengagement" of troops in the disputed Doklam region where their soldiers have been locked in a stand-off since June.

The decision comes ahead of next week's summit of BRICS nations - a grouping that also includes Brazil, Russia and South Africa.

The bloc has created a $100B development bank and a $100B emergency fund.

