Littelfuse to acquire IXYS Corporation

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) entered into a definitive agreement with IXYS Corporation (NASDAQ:IXYS) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of IXYS in a cash and stock transaction, representing an equity value of ~$750M and enterprise value of $65M.

Under the terms of the agreement, each IXYS stockholder, will receive, per IXYS share, either $23.00 in cash or 0.1265 of a share of Littelfuse common stock, subject to proration. In total, 50% of IXYS stock will be converted into the cash election option and 50% into the stock election option.

The acquisition is expceted to be immediately accretive to adjusted EPS and free cash flow post transaction close.

The combined company is expected to have annual revenues of approximately $1.5B

“As the largest acquisition in our 90-year history, this is an exciting milestone for Littelfuse,” said Dave Heinzmann, President and Chief Executive Officer, Littelfuse. “IXYS’ extensive power semiconductor portfolio and technology expertise fit squarely within our strategy to accelerate our growth within power control and industrial OEM markets. The combination of Littelfuse and IXYS unites complementary capabilities, cultures and relationships.”

“IXYS will operate as the cornerstone of the combined companies’ power semiconductor business,” said Dr. Nathan Zommer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IXYS. “Both Littelfuse and IXYS have long histories of innovation and customer-focused product development, and together, we will embrace the entrepreneurial spirit that has contributed to IXYS’ success in the power semiconductor and integrated circuits market.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first calendar quarter of 2018.

