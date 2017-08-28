AVEO's tivozanib OK'd in Europe; shares ahead 28% premarket

AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ:AVEO) is up 28% premarket on average volume in response to the European Commission's approval of FOTIVDA (tivozanib) for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and adult RCC patients who are vascular endothelial growth factor receptor (VEGFR) and mTOR pathway inhibitor-naive following disease progression after one prior treatment with cytokine therapy.

EUSA Pharma owns the European rights under a December 2015 agreement.

Tivozanib is an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). It is designed to optimize VEGF blockade while minimizing toxic side effects.

