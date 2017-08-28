Gilead - Kite deal stokes buying in Juno Therapeutics, up 8% premarket

CAR-T developer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) is up 8% premarket, albeit on only 1,100 shares, on the heels of Gilead's $11B takeout of Kite Pharma.

Juno sued Kite over its U.S. Patent No. 7,446,190 covering a construct for a CD-19-targeted CAR T cell treatment that employs a CD28 costimulatory domain claiming axicabtagene ciloleucel infringed. In December 2016, the USPTO agreed with Juno. The ruling is under appeal.

