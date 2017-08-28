FDA OKs expanded use of AstraZeneca's breast cancer med Faslodex; shares ahead 1% premarket

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) is up 1% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that the FDA has approved the use of Faslodex (fulvestrant) in postmenopausal women with hormone-receptor-positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) advanced breast cancer who have not received previous endocrine therapy.

The data supporting the new use was generated in the Phase 3 FALCON study.

The European Commission approved the new use in July.

Faslodex was previously approved in the U.S. for HR+ breast cancer following endocrine therapy and HR+/HER2- breast cancer, in combination with Pfizer's IBRANCE (palbociclib), that has progressed after endocrine therapy.