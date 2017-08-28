Delcath announces agreement for extinguishment of Convertible Notes with majority holder; shares ahead 15% premarket

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) announces that the Company has negotiated an agreement for the extinguishment of its 2016 Convertible Notes from the holder of the majority of the Notes.

The transaction is contingent upon the Company effecting a reverse stock split which requires shareholder approval through the current consent solicitation. If fully executed, the agreement will extinguish ~90% of the remaining $12.6M in debt related to the Convertible Notes.

Under the terms of this new agreement, effective immediately, the Company’s Series A and B preferred shares will be redeemed and $1.65M in restricted cash will be released to the Company.

Following shareholder approval, several additional transactions will occur to extinguish the Convertible Notes: the Note Holder shall release all restrictions on the $6.4M of remaining restricted cash; shall redeem $4M of Convertible Note; the Company and the Note Holder shall exchange $2.4M of the remaining Convertible Notes for new warrants to purchase 40M shares of Common Stock at an exercise price of $0.35.

A final amount of $3.8M in debt will remain outstanding until converted or redeemed in accordance with the original Convertible Note agreement.

If approved by the shareholders, a reverse stock split will bring the company’s stock price above $1.00 allowing the Company to meet NASDAQ’s minimum bid price requirement.

Voting Deadline is extended to September 7.