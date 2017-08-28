Futures steady with energy in focus

U.S. stock index futures are holding steady as investors focus on energy shares with Hurricane Harvey swamping Texas.

Gasoline futures surged to their highest in two years, climbing over 7% to $1.7799 a gallon, while crude futures fell by half a dollar to $47.42/bbl, as the refinery shutdowns could reduce demand for American oil.

Gold is 0.4% higher over $1300/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 bps to 2.57%.

