Valassis to acquire MaxPoint Interactive for $13.86 per share in cash

MaxPoint Interactive (MXPT) to be acquired by Valassis, a subsidiary of Harland Clarke Holdings for for $13.86 per share in cash.

“MaxPoint’s exceptional entrepreneurial team and digital advertising solutions will be a strong complement to our team and industry leading solutions. Combining MaxPoint’s rich consumer intelligence with Valassis’ robust data and analytics capabilities will help deliver more personalization, targeting and measurement at unmatched scale,” said Cali Tran, President, Valassis Digital.

“This marks a great milestone for MaxPoint, our clients and our stockholders,” said Joe Epperson CEO, MaxPoint. “The combined team with our strong technical capabilities and client focused expertise will be second to none in the industry. As one team we’ll bring proven digital media solutions along with a simplified buying process to our clients.”

The transaction is expected to close in Q4.

Upon completion of the transaction, MaxPoint will become a privately held company and MaxPoint’s outstanding shares will no longer be listed on any public market.

