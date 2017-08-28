Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) initiated with Overweight rating and $14 (115% upside) price target by Piper Jaffray.
Clementia Pharmaceuticals (Pending:CMTA) initiated with Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley. Leerink does the same with a $23 (44% upside) price target as does Wedbush with a $26 (63% upside) price target.
AmpliPhi Biosciences (NYSEMKT:APHB) initiated with Buy rating with a $5 (541% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) initiated with Sector Weight rating by KeyBanc.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) resumed with Outperform rating by William Blair.
NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) downgraded to Underperform with a $50 (19% downside risk) price target by Needham citing improved performance in the spine arena by Medtronic.
Merit Medical (NASDAQ:MMSI) downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy by Raymond James.
