aTyr Pharma announces $45M equity financing; shares ahead 6% premarket

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) announces that it has entered into a definitive securities purchase agreement with certain institutional and other investors including members of the Company’s Board of Directors. Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$45.8M.

Investors have agreed to purchase 5.9M shares of common stock at $2.65 per share. Viking Global Investors, one of the investors will purchase 2.3M shares of non-voting Class X Preferred Stock at $13.25 per share, each of which is convertible into 5 shares of common stock upon certain conditions. Each common share, and on an as-converted basis for the preferred stock, will be issued with a warrant to purchase 0.375 additional shares of aTyr’s common stock at an exercise price of $4.64, representing a 75% premium to the purchase price of common stock, with an expiration date of December 31, 2019.

Net proceeds from the transaction will be used to advance its pipeline programs and for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is August 31.