Applied Optoelectronics facility undamaged by Hurricane Harvey

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) confirms that its Sugar Land, Texas headquarters “suffered no known damage from Hurricane Harvey”.

Harvey came ashore about 150 miles southwest of Applied Optoelectronics’ facility.

Production operations will continue as normal aside from any staffing constraints due to the flooding.

“Even though our operations were not directly affected, our deepest sympathies go out to all of our fellow Texans, and especially all AOI employees, who have been impacted by this record-breaking storm,” says president and CEO Dr. Thompson Lin.