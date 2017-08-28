Blood thinner Xarelto cuts CV risk in late-stage study in at-risk patients

Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Research & Development, LLC, announces positive results from large-scale Phase 3 clinical trial, COMPASS, assessing the impact of XARELTO (rivaroxaban) plus aspirin on cardiovascular risk, compared to aspirin alone, in patients with stable coronary and/or peripheral artery disease. The data were presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Barcelona.

The results showed treatment with XARELTO (twice daily) and aspirin (once-daily) reduced the risk of major cardiovascular (CV) events by 24% versus aspirin alone, including a 42% reduction in strokes and 22% reduction in CV death.

The risk of major bleeding was significantly higher in the XARELTO group, but there was no significant increase in fatal or intracranial bleeds. Upper GI bleeding is the typically the most common adverse side effect in patients taking blood thinners.

J&J markets XARELTO in the U.S. while Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) has commercialization rights ex-U.S.