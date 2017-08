The U.S. box office recorded its worst weekend performance in years as the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather boxing match dominated the entertainment industry. Hurricane Harvey also impacted several major markets in Texas.

The estimated box tally of $65M is the lowest for the same weekend in 16 years and is down 45% Y/Y.

Movie theaters won't see another major new release until It debuts on September 8 after studios decided to skip past the Labor Day weekend.

Related stocks: AMC, RGC, IMAX, CNK, RDI, MCS.