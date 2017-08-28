Gasoline futures +4% in volatile trade as refiners assess Harvey damage

The Nymex benchmark gasoline contract for reformulated blendstock surges 7% before easing back to a 4% gain to $1.60/gal after Harvey knocked out ~15% of U.S. refinery capacity with the extent of the damage still unclear.

“It will probably be a couple of days before we get clarity on the duration of closures,” says Ric Spooner, chief markets strategist at CMC Markets, adding that near-term prices should remain volatile as investors focus on storm damage.

Traders and analysts say the first signs of a global impact was gasoline from Asia being diverted to the U.S.

Goldman Sachs analysts say gasoline and distillate product refining margins likely will rise further in the wake of Harvey, which is expected to dump ~50 in. of rain in parts of Texas throughout the week.

Using past hurricanes as a guide, Goldman estimates the storm would increase U.S. crude oil availability by ~1.4M bbl/day because of refinery shut-ins, but gasoline supplies would be cut by 615K-785K bbl/day and distillate supplies by 700K bbl/day.

