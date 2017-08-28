VMware announces products, partnerships at VMworld

VMware (NYSE:VMW) announces a series of hybrid products and collaborations at today’s VMworld.

VMware Discover gives IT insight across all apps and services used across the company’s networks and public cloud.

VMware AppDefense studies the normal state of the network and reports any abnormal changes.

VMware Network Insight standardizes network and security policies across apps in the hybrid public cloud and on-site storage.

VMware NSX Cloud manages traffic across the cloud and a defined data center.

New partners for the hybrid solutions include Fujitsu and its Fujitsu Cloud Service and DXC (NYSE:DXC) and its Managed Cloud Services.

VMware and HP (NYSE:HPQ) announce a partnership to add the former’s Workspace ONE to the latter’s DaaS technology platform for endpoint management.

VMware and Amazon announce the availability of VMware Cloud on Amazon Web Services.

VMware shares are down 1.16% premarket.

