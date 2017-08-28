Yum China announces appointment of Jacky Lo as CFO

Yum China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) appointed Jacky Lo as its Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1.

Micky Pant, Yum China's Chief Executive Officer said, "Jacky played a critical role on our path to becoming an independent, U.S.-listed company, and during his time as interim CFO, he has become an invaluable member of the leadership team."

Jacky Lo has served as the Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Yum China since June 2017.

Prior to joining YUM, Mr. Lo worked for Ernst & Young for 15 years.

