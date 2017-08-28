BNSF brings back thousands of rail workers as volumes rise

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) says its BNSF Railway has called back ~4K workers who were furloughed across its system last year, reflecting stronger volumes of coal, grain and intermodal containers and trailers.

BNSF, the top U.S. coal carrier, laid off ~5K employees from mid-2015 to early 2016 as the railway and peers faced cost pressures from plunging coal volumes as the strong dollar hurt coal exports and utilities switched to burning cheaper natural gas.

BNSF says it has seen an increase in coal due mainly to increased natural gas prices and higher electricity demand driven by seasonal trends, although it expects the long-term trend to decline (NYSEARCA:KOL).

Even after the rehirings, BNSF has downsized to 42K employees from 48K in 2014 through layoffs, attrition and cutting two operating divisions.