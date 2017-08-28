Dow Chemical poised for 50/50 Sadara Chemical JV with Saudi Aramco

Dow Chemical and Saudi Aramco say they signed an MoU that sets a process for Dow to acquire an additional 15% ownership interest in the Sadara Chemical joint venture, currently owned 65% by Aramco and 35% by Dow; financial terms are not disclosed.

The potential equity equalization would occur following the later of two events: the the intended separation of the Materials Science Company, within 18 months after the close of the Dow-DuPont merger; and Sadara's completion of part of the limited recourse financing used to fund the Sadara project development.

The Sadara chemical complex is currently operating all of its 26 world-scale units that manufacture a portfolio of valued-added performance plastics and specialty chemicals.