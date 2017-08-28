AMD and Baidu announce data center collaboration

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) announce a collaboration to use AMD Radeon Instinct GPUs in Baidu’s data centers.

“We are delighted to work with AMD to introduce AMD Radeon Instinct products into our datacenter and AI program, to build a more flexible and powerful computing platform that empowers AI products and accelerates the development of the global industry," says Liu Cao, senior director of Baidu’s System Technologies Department.

AMD shares are up 1.13% premarket.

Baidu shares are up 0.61% premarket.

