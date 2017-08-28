Sports books knock out records with Mayweather-McGregor fight

Several sports books are reporting that they recorded their biggest win ever after Floyd Mayweather's TKO of Conor McGregor paid off. Some smaller casinos went into the fight with loss exposure if McGregor pulled off the upset (especially in the early rounds).

Caesars Palace (NASDAQ:CZR) said it made $2M on the fight as 88% of the bets made on the last day came in on the Irishmen. MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) book director Jay Rood indicated a win in the neighborhood of $1M. William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHF) execs said the U.K. company also had a historic day as it went into the fight unbalanced with 93% of its tickets written on McGregor. Privately-owned CG Technologies said it made in the high six figures from the betting action.

Trend-watching: "In-game" betting was very popular at several sports books as gamblers bet in real time. The potential for in-game betting across major sports leagues is considered gigantic if online gambling rules are opened up.

