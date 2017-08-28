Anthera's blisibimod shows long-term treatment benefit in mid-stage study in IgA nephropathy; shares ahead 12% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) in up 12% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of positive results from the extension period of a Phase 2 clinical trial, BRIGHT-SC, assessing Orphan Drug-tagged blisibimod in 58 patients with IgA nephropathy.

Throughout the treatment period and up to one year post-treatment, patients receiving blisibimod experienced stable disease as measured by proteinuria (protein in the urine). In addition, patients showed a trend toward preservation of renal function as measured by individual rates of change in estimate glomerular filtration rate.

Blisibimod is a selective peptibody antagonist of the B-cell activating factor (BAFF) cytokine, a member of the tumor necrosis family that is critical to the development, maintenance and survival of B-cells. It binds to BAFF and inhibits the interaction of BAFF with its receptors thereby reducing the number of B-cells and mitigating the immune response.

The company plans to advance blisibimod into Phase 3 development.