Altice to buy back up to €1B in shares

Ambitious cable firm Altice (OTCPK:ATCEY) will buy back up to €1B in shares in the coming year.

The company says it's continuing to evaluate using its excess cash for either shareholder returns or M&A -- and after creating its U.S. spin-off by buying Suddenlink and Cablevision, it's been rumored to have its eye on a run at Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) after failing in a pursuit of Time Warner Cable.

The buybacks will come in its A and B class shares that will be canceled or held in its treasury.