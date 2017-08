Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) to a a Neutral rating from Underperform after factoring in the recent buzz over the stock.

"We believe FCA’s recent execution adds a bit more credence to its longer-term plan, which is now being accounted for in our forward estimates, but we would note the balance sheet remains a material risk," writes analyst John Murphy.

BAML got caught on the wrong side of M&A speculation over Fiat last week as shares jumped 18%.