Fitbit smartwatch, wireless headphones, and smart scale available for preorder

|By:, SA News Editor

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) announces Ionic, the company’s first smartwatch.

Ionic includes standard smartwatch features like GPS tracking, heart rate tracking, water resistance up to 50 meters, and on-device workouts. 

The watch also includes a relative SpO2 sensor, which allows for deeper health tracking of conditions like sleep apnea. 

Ionic can conduct contactless payments and has app partners including Starbucks, Pandora, and AccuWeather. 

The $299.95 Ionic is available for preorder now through Fitbit.com and will reach stores in October. A special Adidas edition will arrive next year. 

Fitbit also announces the release of the Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Aria 2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale, both available today for preorder for $129.95 each.  

Fitbit shares are up 4.45%.     

