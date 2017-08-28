Fitbit smartwatch, wireless headphones, and smart scale available for preorder

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) announces Ionic, the company’s first smartwatch.

Ionic includes standard smartwatch features like GPS tracking, heart rate tracking, water resistance up to 50 meters, and on-device workouts.

The watch also includes a relative SpO2 sensor, which allows for deeper health tracking of conditions like sleep apnea.

Ionic can conduct contactless payments and has app partners including Starbucks, Pandora, and AccuWeather.

The $299.95 Ionic is available for preorder now through Fitbit.com and will reach stores in October. A special Adidas edition will arrive next year.

Fitbit also announces the release of the Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Aria 2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale, both available today for preorder for $129.95 each.

Fitbit shares are up 4.45% .

