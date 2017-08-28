Stocks eke out early gains; finance weighs as insurers lag

Stocks tick mostly higher in early trading, with the energy and insurance sectors in focus as investors digest the impact of Hurricane Harvey; Dow flat, S&P +0.1% , Nasdaq +0.2% .

Most groups are starting modestly higher with none trading up more than +0.4%, but the financial sector ( -0.2% ) shows relative weakness as insurance names lag.

European stocks have barely moved, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC flat while U.K.'s FTSE is closed for a holiday; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished flat, while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.9% .

Biotechs also could be active today after Gilead Sciences acquired Kite Pharma for $180/share, a 29% premium over Friday's closing price; elsewhere, Expedia -4.9% premarket on news that CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will leave to become Uber's new CEO.

U.S. crude oil -1% at $47.40/bbl as Harvey pressures crude futures but pushes gasoline sharply higher.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the 10-year yield up a basis point at 2.18%.

Still ahead: Dallas Fed manufacturing